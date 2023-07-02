RGU conducts orientation prog on NEP-2020

RONO HILLS, 1 Jul: An orientation programme on ‘Operationalisation of NEP-2020 (syllabi & course structures) and academic bank of credits (ABC)’ was organised by Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Saturday.

Addressing the inaugural session of the programme, which

saw the participation of representatives of various institutes and colleges affiliated to RGU, along with other sister institutes, in both physical and virtual mode, RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam informed that “RGU has approved the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 syllabi and course structure in the 43rd Academic Council meeting.”

Himalayan University vice chancellor (VC) Prof Kuldeep Krishan Sharma in his address said that “the government should also provide financial assistance in order to ensure easy and successful implementation of NEP-2020.”

RGU VC Prof Saket Kushwaha stressed on the importance of NEP-2020, and said that “RGU has started taking admission in UG courses through Common University Entrance Test.”

Education Special Secretary Ira Singhal, who participated in the virtual mode, said that “the NEP’s motive is to make students more marketable, so that they can find employment easily.”

On another theme, ‘NEP-2020 implementation and a brief on internship and apprenticeship of FYDC’, chaired by RGU CDC Director Prof Nani Bath, RGU Physics Assistant Professor Dr Upamanyu Das informed that “RGU has started updating course curriculum according to NEP-2020 and also started student registration in the ABC portal for their ABC ID.”

RGU internship & apprenticeship coordinator Prof Hui Tag highlighted the difference between internship and apprenticeship, and said that “all the RGU affiliated colleges need to establish internship and apprenticeship cell along with coordinator.”

Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCS&T) Deputy Director Dr Pakngu Lombi shared the guidelines on how students can approach the APSCS&T for internship.

RGU Chemistry HoD Dr Lakhinath Saikia spoke about how the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) can be helpful in “easy implementation of NEP-2020,” and highlighted the difference between SWAYAM and Massive Open Online Courses (MOOS).