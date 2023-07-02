APSPA adopts third school

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

MEBO, 1 Jul: The East Siang district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Service Pensioners’ Association (APSPA) adopted the government primary school in Langko on Saturday, marking the conclusion of its first phase of school adoption programme in the district.

It is the third school to be adopted by the association, which had earlier adopted two primary schools – one each in Sika Tode and Tekang – in the presence of officials of the district administration and the education department.

On the occasion, the association conducted a public meeting in Torang village near Mebo town, which was attended by local MLA Lombo Tayeng, East Siang DC Tayi Taggu, and others.

Tayeng lauded the initiative of the retired officers and said that their efforts would help the education department in improving elementary education in the district.

The MLA, who honours retired officers and officials of his constituency every year, urged the association to continue its efforts in the coming days, and assured the villagers that he would “initiate fund for renovation of the primary school’s building and other infrastructure” on his part.

The DC appealed to the local people to support the APSPA, “which is working for the welfare of the young students.”

DDSE Odhuk Tabing assured to provide all necessary help to the pensioners to fulfill their mission.

The school’s management committee chairperson Mum Tayeng, Mebo village secretary

Tokrom Ratan, and Mebo Banggo ZPMs Osu Borang and Oter Ering Tayeng also expressed support to the APSPA’s initiative.

Earlier, APSPA district unit president Bodong Yirang highlighted the aims and objectives of adopting the schools by the association.

The meeting was attended also by Mebo ADC Ainstein Koyu, EAC Merry Tayeng, education department officials, PRI members, and local GBs.