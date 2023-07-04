Edn dept blacklists supplier of defective laptops

Academic toppers award

ITANAGAR, 3 Jul: After some of the toppers of Class 10 and Class 12 from Tirap district were reportedly given old and used laptops during the 2021-’22 academic toppers award programme, the education department has decided to blacklist the firm/supplier that supplied the laptops.

Speaking to this daily, an official of the department said that the supplier had been selected after following “the due tender process.”

“There are terms and conditions for the supply of these laptops. From whatever information we have received from Tirap, it looks like terms and conditions have not been met. Accordingly, we are going to blacklist the firm/supplier. Also, an inquiry will be conducted into the allegation,” the official said.

The official added that “payments are released only after verification and report submitted by the DC and the DDSE.”

“If found guilty, payments won’t be made. As of now, no payment has been made,” he added.

Earlier, the students had refused to accept the old and used laptops, and returned the devices to the DC office. The students said that “the physical condition/hardware as well as the internal data/software of the received laptops suggests that these devices (laptops) are old or have been used by previous owners.”