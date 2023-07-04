Applications for ration cards pending in dept’s office for years

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 3 Jul: More than 50 poor families, including old-aged and widows, of different villages here in East Siang district said that their applications for ration cards have been pending in the district food & civil supplies department office for the last two years.

Ruksin-I ZPM Aruni Jamoh said that many poor families of her area are not getting ration items like free rice and other items supplied by the food & civil supplies department at subsidised rates as they do not possess ration cards.

Jamoh appealed to the higher authorities of the department to clear all pending applications for ration cards at the earliest.

The food & civil supplies sub-inspector here said that he had forwarded the ration card applications of about 43 families to the district food & civil supplies officer in Pasighat for approval in October last year.

As per the official record, the department has been issuing free rice and other ration items to 6,640 ration card holders, which include 178 APL, 836 BPL and 314 AAY (PHH) beneficiaries of Ruksin block.