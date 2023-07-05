Dist-level APSBSAP consultation held

SEPPA, 4 Jul: A district-level consultation programme for preparing the Arunachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (APSBSAP) was organised here in East Kameng district on Monday.

It was part of a series of district-level consultations which began in Lower Subansiri HQ Ziro on 10 March. The consultation here was conducted by WWF-India, led by Dr Priya Gupta and Ranju Dodum.

Diverse stakeholders like the deputy commissioner, the additional deputy commissioner, circle officers, GBs, officers, youths, women’s groups, and members of NGOs participated in the programme and provided inputs.

The workshop highlighted the need for protecting watersheds, catchment and water source areas; finding solutions to mitigate wildlife conflict to protect the mithuns; establishing water treatment plants; restricting golden mahseer angling in the breeding season; providing nature-based livelihood generation and diversification options; and providing waste management solutions.