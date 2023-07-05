Org seeks SIC inquiry into fund misuse

ITANAGAR, 4 Jul: The Save Arunachal Movement (SAM) on Tuesday sought a Special Investigation Cell (SIC) inquiry into “misuse of the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) funds of Rs 40 lakhs.”

Addressing the media at the press club here, SAM chairman Tami Pangu said that “the CAMPA scheme has been misused without any work against 211.305 hectares land area.”

He further said that, in a representation to the PCCF, the SAM on Tuesday stated that “neither the Aalo forest division nor the Mechukha forest range were informed and consulted about the CAMPA fund.”

He informed that the organisation has submitted a letter to the SIC SP against three officers – Yingkiong Forest Division DFO Annying Boli; Boleng Forest Range RFO Okep Tamuk; and

the then Boleng forest range deputy ranger K Jonkey – “and similarly, seven gram panchayat members under Payum circle of Siang district have also been included for an SIC inquiry.”

The SAM chairman informed that Payum circle comes under the Aalo forest division and the Mechukha forest range. “However, there are ANR plantation schemes of 51.305 hectares for Gate, 60 for Gasheng, and 100 hectares for Payum village,” he said, and claimed that “the officers concerned have taken up CAMPA scheme in Yingkiong in Upper Siang district without the consent of the villagers.”