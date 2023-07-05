Trg course for horti staffers ends

PASIGHAT, 4 Jul: The five-month ‘foundation certificate training course’ for the fifth batch of horticulture field staffers concluded here in East Siang district on Tuesday.

Over the course of five months, the staffers were imparted training in theoretical and practical aspects of horticulture science.

Addressing the valedictory function, Pasighat ADC Oli Perme encouraged the staffers to “keep up your learning curve for self-betterment and progress of community, society and nation as a whole.”

Stressing on the need to establish a training institute in the district, she also dwelt on the “importance of imparting periodic and regular training to field staffers, so that new insights in horticulture subjects may be gathered and new technologies adopted for better remuneration from horticulture-related activities.”

College of Horticulture & Forestry Dean Dr BN Hazarika in his address exhorted the field staffers to “work with dedication and sincerity towards your profession to boost the horticulture sector, and for the benefit of the farmers.”

Horticulture Development Officer Oyin Tayeng also spoke. (DIPRO)