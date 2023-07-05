Progs under VHSND conducted

NAFRA/BURAGAON, 4 Jul: The Nafra ICDS project in West Kameng district conducted a community-based programme on early childhood care and education as part of the Village Health Sanitation and Nutrition Day (VHSND) on Tuesday.

The programme featured activities such as health check-ups, immunisation, growth monitoring of children aged 0 months to 5 years, a plantation drive, interactive games, providing hygienic nutrition to the beneficiaries, and a cleanliness drive.

The programme was attended by ICDS field functionaries, ex-PRI members, GBs, teachers, ASHA, members of SHGs, pregnant and lactating mothers, village elders, and other stakeholders.

Earlier, the district’s women & child development department had conducted community-based events under the VHSND at various anganwadi centres in Buragaon circle under the ICDS project.

These events are organised every month at the anganwadi workers with the primary objective of benefitting diverse target groups, including mothers, household heads, pregnant women, and newly married couples.

During such programmes, milestones such as ghodbari (celebrating the first pregnancy) and suposhan (initiating child feeding) are observed in collaboration with the health department. (DIPRO)