Dree festival celebrated with pomp and gaiety

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 5 Jul: Apatani community celebrated the Dree festival with much pomp and gaiety here in Changlang district on Wednesday.

Attending the celebration, Diyun – Bordums MLA Shomlung Mossang applauded the entire Apatani community based here for successfully preserving their culture and traditional customs despite being less in numbers.

Mossang also commended the Apatani community for maintaining the peaceful co-existence with the locals including other fellow communities and for contributing to overall development of the town and the administrative subdivision in general.

Minister Kamlung Mossang, in his address, announced that the demand for construction of a link road with a bridge over Miao Hka will be considered under SIDF in a phased manner.

Additional deputy commissioner Ibom Tao said “Culture is transmitted socially through language.”

Stressing the need to preserve one’s dialect, one’s language through regular interactions, Tao opined that “organizing festivals can prove to be futile if we fail to preserve our dialect as a medium to interact. Regular interaction in one’s own dialect enhances brotherhood and bridges the gap.”

Celebration committee chairman Habung Gambo and general secretary Michi Payang also spoke on the occasion.

The festival witnessed Daminda and other group dances by Tanii Women group of Miao and Kharsang, solo dances, songs and traditional wrestling.