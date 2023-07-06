DC prohibits swimming, fishing in dam reservoir

DOIMUKH, 5 Jul: Papum Pare deputy commissioner Cheechung Chukhu has prohibited swimming and illegal fishing in Pare dam reservoir.

The decision was taken while keeping in mind the tourists’ and visitors’ safety during a meeting with the shopkeepers and the resort owners at Hara-Hapa on Tuesday.

People in large number from the capital visit the resorts along the Pare reservoir especially, during summer to escape heat.

Informing about the standing order issued by the district administration last month, prohibiting illegal boating and fishing activities in the reservoir, the DC advised the resort owners to give priority to safety of the visitors.

The DC was accompanied by trade development officer Tai Arun and other officials. (DIPRO)