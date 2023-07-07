Central committee visits SLHEP

GERUKHAMUKH, 6 Jul: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy (2022-’23), Chaired by Jagdambika Pal, visited the NHPC’s 2000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHEP) here in Assam on 5 July.

The committee members visited various sites of the project and took stock of the progress of the ongoing construction activities.

NHPC Director (Projects) Biswajit Basu assured the members that “the project’s major components shall be ready in due time, so that 2 units (500 MW) of the project shall be commissioned by the end of this financial year, and the project shall be dedicated to the nation as per schedule,” the NHPC informed in a release.

SLHEP Executive Director Vipin Gupta apprised the committee of the “uninterrupted construction activities undertaken by the project in spite of difficulties faced due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its associated bottlenecks, natural calamity like flashfloods, etc,” the release said, and added that “representatives of major works contractors engaged in the project also explained the quantum of construction activities in individual fronts.”

Later, during a review meeting, Basu made a detailed presentation on the status of the works.

“Appreciating the NHPC’s efforts, the committee asked the NHPC to take up hydroelectric projects in a bigger way and emerge as a global hydropower developer,” the release stated.