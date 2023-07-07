Dalai Lama’s birthday celebrated in Tezu

TEZU, 6 Jul: The Dhargyelling Tibetan settlement here in Lohit district on Thursday hosted the 88th birthday celebration of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.

The celebration began with prayers and best wishes to the renowned spiritual leader by the dignitaries present.

Attending the celebration, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein commended the Tibetan community for zealously preserving their rich culture and traditions, even in difficult situations.

“The Tibetan community has been living peacefully with the local communities here and contributing in the economic development of the area through their hard work and entrepreneurship skills,” he said.

Mein said that the state government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu “is committed for equitable development of all regions.”

He also assured to “take up the construction of the road to the Tibetan settlement area under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana,” and to install high-mast light for the Tibetan settlement camps in Tezu.

Members of the Tibetan community presented colourful cultural dances to mark the occasion.

The festivity was attended by, among others, Lhagon Jangchup Choeling Monastery abbot Ven I Dzogchen Ganor Rinpoche, MLAs Karikho Kri and Dasanglu Pul, Lohit district BJP president Badam Tayang, Lohit DC Shashvat Saurabh, Namsai DC CR Khampa, Lohit SP Mimjom Ete, Namsai SP Dr DW Thongon, Tibetan Settlement Officer Kunga Jigmey, PRI leaders, and government officers. (DCM’s PR Cell)