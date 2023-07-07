BJP celebrates Dr Mukherjee’s birth anniv

ITANAGAR, 6 Jul: Members of the state BJP celebrated the 122nd birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee at the party’s headquarters here on Thursday, and paid floral tributes to his portrait.

State BJP spokesperson Techi Necha highlighted the biography of Dr Mukherjee, and said that Dr Mukherjee was “the leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and a philosopher, organiser par excellence and a leader who maintained the highest standard of personal integrity.”

State BJP vice president Junty Singpho highlighted “the supreme sacrifice of Dr Mukherjee for uniting India,” and urged the party’s leaders and workers to “follow the mission, vision and ideology of Dr Mukherjee.”

Among others, minister Honchun Nangdam, IMC Mayor Tame Phassang, MLA Taniya Soki, Arunachal Pradesh Khadi & Village Industries Board Chairman Dominic Tadar, BJP leaders and karyakartas, and corporators attended the celebration.