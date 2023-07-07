Meet on tobacco-free village held

THUNGRI, 6 Jul: A ‘tobacco-free village advocacy meeting’ was held in Thungri village in West Kameng district on Thursday, under the supervision of the district tobacco control cell, as part of the Pan-India Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign.

The meeting was aimed at raising awareness about tobacco control laws, tobacco-free educational institutions, and the harmful effects of tobacco use. Stakeholders such as PRI members, GBs, teachers, members of SHGs, youths, ASHAs, anganwadi workers and farmers participated in the meeting.

Discussions were held on the initiatives required to make the village tobacco-free, and on the roles and responsibilities of the stakeholders in bring about a tobacco-free village.

A committee, led by GPCs and GBs, will be formed to oversee and implement activities under the campaign. (DIPRO)