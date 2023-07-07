Guv, DGP discuss police modernisation

ITANGAR, 6 Jul: Governor KT Parnaik and Director General of Police (DGP) Anand Mohan discussed issues related to police force modernisation and infrastructure upgradation during a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Welcoming Mohan, who took charge as the DGP recently, the governor said that the DGP, with his vast experience of having worked in multifarious capacities in various positions in the police setup of the country, would be able to address numerous challenges and help in ensuring people-friendly policing in the state.

“The personnel of the Arunachal Pradesh Police must be committed to providing a responsive and safe and secure environment to our citizens,” the governor said, and offered suggestions on the overall security scenario of the state. (Raj Bhavan)