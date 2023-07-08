11 pugilists from Arunachal to compete in 5th Junior Boys’ Nat’l C’ship

CM to inaugurate event on Sunday

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 7 Jul: Eleven boxers from Arunachal Pradesh will be competing in the 5th Junior Boys’ National Championship.

The event will be held at the Don Bosco College ground in Jullang near here from 9 to 14 July.

The championship is expected to provide a platform for the young boxers of Arunachal to showcase their skills on a national stage.

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) secretary-general Hemanta Kumar Kalita said that “it’s a great opportunity for Arunachal Pradesh to organise the 5th Junior Men’s National Boxing Championship.”

“We are happy to give this opportunity to Arunachal Pradesh,” Kalita said, adding that “I think this championship will encourage the young boxers to give their best to perform well and leave a mark in the national level.”

“Arunachal Pradesh boxers have been doing well in the national level in the last several years. So, we thought of giving them this opportunity to host this national championship.

As the parent organisation, we will provide all the necessary assistance, so that it can be conducted successfully,” Kalita added.

Over 500 boxers from 35 states/UTs and one team from the Services will participate in the event, Arunachal Amateur Boxing Association [AABA] president Tadang Minu informed.

While teams from Delhi, Karnataka, Haryana and Services have already arrived, the remaining teams are expected to arrive here by Saturday afternoon, Minu said.

She further informed that the preparations for the event are almost complete and Chief Minister Pema Khandu will inaugurate the championship on Sunday at 2 pm.

The AABA expressed gratitude to the BFI for entrusting it with the responsibility of organising the prestigious event.

The state team: Techi Jacky (46 kg), Tarok Gongo (48 kg), Loma Riang (50 kg), Gayki Rie (52 kg), Nenthok Hodong (54 kg), Tagio Liyak (57 kg), Tarh Lonia (60 kg), Tangu Ngomle (63 kg), Yangda Talar (66 kg), Kabak Raju (70 Kg), and Biri Nengpu (75 kg).

Dari Laknia is the head coach.