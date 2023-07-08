Heavy shower triggers landslide in LDV, snaps road communication

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 7 Jul: Normal life of the people of East Siang district and adjoining parts of Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district has been thrown out of gear, owing to heavy rainfall for the last three days in the region.

Heavy showers are causing landslides in different parts of the two districts and creating immense problems for the commuters plying along the hilly streets and highways.

A report from LDV stated that heavy rain in the district has triggered heavy landslides along the Pasighat-Dambuk highway.

Sources in the LDV district administration said that “landslides blocked the highway at 583 + 450 to 605 + 600 points (1 km from Sisseri bridge towards Dambuk) and totally snapped road communication.”

The NHIDCL, which has been entrusted to maintain this portion of the highway, has engaged human resource and machinery to clear the roadblock, but the inclement weather and accumulation of muddy debris are hampering restoration work.

Meanwhile, the LDV district magistrate on Friday issued a public advisory, prohibiting movement of vehicles between Sisseri and Dambuk until the roadblock is cleared.

“The public advisory is made with immediate effect in the interest of safety and security of valuable lives and properties of the denizens and tourist from neighbouring Assam and others, to refrain from travelling to Dambuk-Pasighat (to and fro) till restoration of the road connectivity,” the advisory read.

The district magistrate also directed the SP, the town magistrate and the Dambuk ADC to enforce the order and take action against violators.