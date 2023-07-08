Guv seeks corrective measures to improve edn scenario

ITANAGAR, 7 Jul: Governor KT Parnaik has expressed concern over the school education scenario in Pakke-Kessang district and called for taking corrective actions.

He suggested conducting special training for the teachers, and extra classes to cover the entire syllabus, besides stressing on “motivating the students and guardians to improve the education scenario of the district.”

The governor said this while reviewing the developmental programmes and projects in Pakke-Kessang district on Friday.

He exhorted the officials to “have vision, both long-term and short-term goals for development of the new district,” and advised the officials to “encourage and motivate the people for optimum use of their land to be self-reliant.”

Besides stressing on prioritising completion of the district secretariat, he emphasised on “the importance of people and community participation for the progress of the district.”

Parnaik advocated an “organisational team approach, cooperation amongst the departments, and collaboration with expertise agencies.”

He also urged the officials to work hard to achieve their people welfare goals within the timeframes.

The governor reiterated automation of departmental data, saying that “automation will help in proper planning, on-time implementation of projects and programmes, and optimum utilisation of funds.”

The governor further advised the officials to “develop the habitation with concept of smart villages, which are self-sufficient in terms of connectivity, essential services, and digital competence.”

Pakke-Kessang Deputy Commissioner Tayek Pado, SP Habung Hailyang and HoDs briefed the governor on the state and central government schemes, projects and programmes. (Raj Bhavan)