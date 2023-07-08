6,727 units of blood collected, 5,843 units transfused till June this year

ITANAGAR, 7 Jul: A total of 6,727 units of blood were collected across the state till June this year, and 5,843 units were transfused, benefitting 3,190 patients, State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) stated in a release.

The STBC’s half-yearly data [January to June] showed that 951 units of blood were collected in January, 876 in February, 1,179 in March, 1,236 in April, and 1,097 in May. The highest of 1,388 units was collected in June, when the World Blood Donor Day was observed.

Subsequently, the month-wise blood transfusions were January – 873, February – 749, March – 956, April – 1,038, May – 965 and June – 1,262.

“The data is reflection of the contribution made by the people in saving lives in the state through voluntary blood donations,” SBTC Deputy Director Dr Joram Khopey said.

The SBTC thanked all the blood donors “for being part of the lifesaving process,” and requested every eligible person to donate blood voluntarily, without any hesitation, at any blood centre.