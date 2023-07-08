POWERGRID GM issues clarification

ITANAGAR, 7 Jul: Apropos the news headlined ‘PGCIL officials seek…’, etc, which was published in the Friday edition of this daily, Dimapur (Nagaland)-based POWERGRID General Manager (GM) Dhiren Gam has issued a clarification, stating that “the shutdown of the 132 KV Ranganadi-Ziro transmission line on 5 and 6 July for shifting of the line to ERS at location 12 could not be availed due to rains and constraints in grid as support was required to AP during peak hours through Roing-Chapakhuwa lines.”

“This is not because of Arunachal Pradesh SLDC, but due to system constraints. The press statement issued by me does not represent the opinion of the organisation and therefore I sincerely regret and apologise for misquoting and creating confusion,” the GM stated in a clarification letter.

“POWERGRID always acknowledges the constant and consistent cooperation of the Arunachal Pradesh power department and the SLDC in the greater interest of the public of Arunachal, despite having a power crisis to execute and maintain projects in Arunachal.

“The work of transferring the conductors at Tower No 12 is going on smoothly with the support of Arunachal’s power department, and the work is expected to be completed by 5 pm of 7 July,” he informed.

“The ERS will be there for some time until a new tower is erected, which will take some time for obvious reasons. However, no disruption of power to Arunachal will be allowed to happen,” the GM added.

Meanwhile, the POWERGRID has said that the GM “is not authorised to speak to the media.”

“POWERGRID is always getting support and cooperation from the government of Arunachal Pradesh and other departments of the state,” GM said.