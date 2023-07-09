ICR gets two SPs after major reshuffle

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 8 Jul: The Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) has got two superintendents of police (SP) following a major reshuffle of the higher ranked police officers.

Crime branch (SIT) SP Rohit Rajbir Singh will take over from Jimmy Chiram as the Itanagar SP, and Changlang SP Mihin Gambo has been posted as the first SP of Naharlagun.

PHQ Director Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Vijay Kumar has been posted as the ICR DIGP, while Fire & Emergency Services DIGP Asif Mohamad has been posted as the headquarters DIGP, and PHQ DIGP Amit Roy has been posted as the security DIGP.

Upper Siang SP Jummar Basar is the new SP of the PHQ SB, and will also be the SIT SP until further orders.

Chief Security Liaison Officer (CSLO) Kirli Padu has been transferred to Changlang, and Pakke-Kessang SP Habung Hailang will take charge as the CSLO.

Papum Pare SP Neelam Nega has been transferred to Kra Daadi, while Kamle SP Taru Gusar will take charge as the Papum Pare SP.

Itanagar SDPO Kamdam Sikom has been posted as the East Kameng SP, while East Kameng SP Rahul Gupta will take charge as the Tirap SP from Kardak Riba, who has been posted as the security SP.

2nd APPBn Commandant Tumme Amo will be the new Longding SP, Namsai SP DW Thungon will take charge as the Tawang SP from Bomge Kamduk, who has been posted as the telecom SP, and SB SP John Pada has been given the charge of the fire & emergency service SP.