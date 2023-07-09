APYC stages march in support of Gandhi

ITANAGAR, 8 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC), in collaboration with the APCC, took out a peaceful march from Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan to the tennis court here on Saturday to protest against “the Gujarat High Court’s refusal to stay Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in the defamation case,” the APYC informed in a release.

Senior APCC members, along with members of frontal organisations of the Congress party and the APYC from various districts participated in the march, it said.

“Rahul Gandhi’s fight is against the BJP government for poor, farmers, unemployment youths, price rise, undemocratic governance, secularism and corruption,” the release stated.

APYC president Jonhy Tarh said: “After unsuccessful use of the central investigation agencies like the ED, the CBI, etc, the BJP government is now misusing the judicial system of the country to harass and suppress the people’s voice against government through Rahul Gandhi.”

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent on the Manipur violence and has not visited that state “out of fear.”

APCC general secretary Gyamar Tana, APMCC vice president Chukhu Nachi, and AICC member Kipa Kaha seconded Johny’s statement.