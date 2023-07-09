Mein inaugurates photo exhibition

TEZU, 8 Jul: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Saturday inaugurated a photo exhibition at the district secretariat here, in the presence of MP Tapir Gao and others.

The ‘photo gallery-cum-exhibition’ has been initiated by the Lohit district administration with the aim of preserving old memories and the visits of distinguished persons to the erstwhile undivided Lohit district.

The photo gallery has around 1,500 photographs dating back to more than 40 to 50 years. The district administration is also planning to set up a museum in the old DC office complex soon.

Health & Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang, RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam, Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte, the MLAs of the eastern parliamentary constituency, the DCs, the DRDA PDs, and DPOs of 11 districts were also present. (DIPRO)