Plantation drive organised

DIRANG, 8 Jul: Officers and personnel of the 4th Bn ITBP participated in a plantation drive at the Meyong river hanging bridge area here in West Kameng district on Saturday.

The troop gathered near the hanging bridge, and the plantation drive was initiated by 4 ITBP Commandant Thoudam S Mangang planting the first sapling.

The commandant motivated the personnel to “protect the environment and maintain cleanliness and natural flow of the river.”

Six officers, 45 subordinate officers and 205 jawans of the battalion participated in the plantation drive, the battalion informed in a release.