Anganwadi centres to be strengthened

AALO, 8 Jul: Bagra circle in West Siang district will soon have a strengthened anganwadi programme, through a joint initiative of the circle administration, the education department, and the women & child development department.

The decision was arrived at during a meeting with the other stakeholders convened by Bagra CO Asunam Perme to discuss improving pre-primary education in the circle.

It was also decided to converge anganwadi centres with the primary schools of the circle, in order to improve pre-primary school education, and to make “non-functional anganwadi centres vibrant and functional.”

The participants decided that the head teachers/teachers in-charge shall support the anganwadi workers and helpers to improve their performance. A proposal for training anganwadi staffers was also placed, and the new academic session will start from August.

Among others, West Siang DDSE Yidak Angu, CDPO Bahi Koyu, pedagogy coordinator Gumin Kamki, BEO Henli Bagra, the CDPO, head teachers of various schools, and anganwadi workers and helpers of the circle participated in the meeting. (DIPRO)