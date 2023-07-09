Flights Of Fantasy

[ M Panging Pao ]

With elections nearing in India and Arunachal Pradesh, the political scenario is heating up with political gamesmanship, political manoeuvring, accusations and counter-allegations dominating electronic, print and social media.

There is a sudden increase in the number of people announcing their candidature or aspiring to be candidates for the upcoming elections. It appears that almost everyone wants to become an MLA or MP. Why?

Ideally, people should get into politics and aim to become an MLA or an MP in order to serve the common people and bring about progress, development and peace. However, most of these candidates want to become an MLA or an MP for power and personal material gains. Aspiring candidates want to become mini-VIPs and roam around in Fortuners/Endeavours with armed PSOs escorting them. And have you ever seen a poor politician?

It is also seen that most of our villages and towns are dominated by political discussions. Even children and youths are politically aware and talk about Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Pema Khandu, Mamata Banerjee, Conrad Sangma, Toko, Sol, etc. In fact it appears that many villages are totally divided by political affiliations. Even young boys and girls have been divided by politics. It seems there is too much politics in our lives.

Aristotle quoted in 350 BC that “man is by nature a political animal.” Politics is an essential part of any democracy. There is political manoeuvring in autocracies, communism, socialism and kingdoms also. In fact, there is politics in social organisations, village societies, NGOs and even in our families.

However, when politics starts overshadowing everything else, merit and capabilities take a back seat and society starts deteriorating and decaying. Too much politics could lead to lesser attention to other important aspects like education, business, industries, agri-horticulture, etc. When more adults and youths are busy indulging in or discussing politics, other works could suffer.

Many persons/groups are contributing to the society by genuine social work in the villages and towns, without becoming an MLA or an MP. There is much work to be done in fields like education, medical, literary activities, drug menace, alcoholism, mental sickness, children with disabilities, etc. If people work with same zeal and enthusiasm in fields other than politics, the state and country might progress and develop more.

Questions to ask are, after winning elections and forming the government, does any government deliver on their promises and improve the lives of common citizens? Does a new government lead to lessening of poverty and corruption, and ensure efficient governance and fair administration? In addition to becoming rich themselves, do they bring more development, progress, peace and stability? If our society is so much politically active and conscious, isn’t it high time to make the elected representatives accountable and responsible?

And if there are no major gains and improvements to our lives, should we indulge in too much politics?

By the way, do you remember your first MLA, or MP, or minister? (The contributor is retired Group Captain, Indian Air Force)