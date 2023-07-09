Former PI passes away

ITANAGAR, 8 Jul: Former political interpreter (PI) Tumpak Karga passed away on 7 July in Itanagar after a prolonged illness.

Son of Paktum Karga, of Karga village in Kamba in West Siang district, Karga studied in an adult education school but rose to prominence with sheer dint of hard work and acumen.

After serving as a prominent member of the Liromoba block of the Indian National Congress till 1981, he served as a Grade 1 PI from 1982 to 2010.

During his stint as PI, he solved many local cases in Rumgong and Liromoba constituencies. He also served as the general secretary of the Hirik-Hiru Banggo.

Inspired by the wet rice cultivation during one of his visits to Assam, Karga replicated the same in Kamba in 1964, and is often credited as the first man to practice it in Kamba.

His honesty and sincerity won the trust of the Indian Army authorities during the 1962 Sino-India war, who later appointed him as the custodian of the armoury. The Indian Army authority later awarded him a commendation certificate.

Karga was also instrumental in identifying key locations in West Siang district when he accompanied the Army during its survey.

An avid angler, Karga is also credited as one of the first men to use modern angling in his region, after an outsider gifted him a rod and a reel.

He is survived by his wife, four sons, including the state’s DIGP Tojo Karga, and four daughters.

His mortal remains will be laid to rest at his Kamba residence on Sunday.