Govt actively supporting formation of women SHGs: Mein

NAMSAI, 8 Jul: “The state government has been actively supporting and encouraging the formation of women self-help groups (SHG) across the state,” Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said during a ‘mega credit camp’ organised by the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana, here on Friday.

Mein apprised the participants of the “vision of a self-sufficient village economy, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals and principles, which encompass village industries, primary education through handicrafts, eradication of untouchability, and fostering communal harmony,” and added that the state government will “continue to support and empower SHGs as catalysts of change, aiming to create a sustainable and inclusive rural economy that uplifts the lives of every individual.”

Altogether 513 SHGs with 5,114 women members were formed during the camp. Additionally, Rs 2.6 crore of credit from five banks was disbursed to 263 SHGs, providing them with financial resource for their ventures.

Mein also launched a geospatial soil map during the camp, and said that “this tool will provide farmers with accurate information about soil fertility, nutrient levels and moisture content, enabling them to plan their agricultural activities effectively.”

“Geospatial mapping has been conducted in Tawang, Lower Subansiri and Namsai districts on pilot project basis,” the DCM said, and informed that “five more districts will be covered this year, and all other districts of Arunachal Pradesh will be covered in the coming year.”

Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Lekang MLA Jummum Ete Deori, Namsai DC CR Khampa, and ArSRLM Chief Operating Officer Jekonia Isleria also spoke. (DCM’s PR Cell)