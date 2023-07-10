5th Jr Boys’ Nat’l Boxing C’ship begins

CM assures to set up world-class boxing rings in state

JULLANG, 9 Jul: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has assured to set up world-class boxing rings across the state in order to promote boxing.

He gave the assurance after declaring the 5th Junior Boys’ National Boxing Championship, 2023 open at the Don Bosco College ground here on Sunday.

He urged the Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA), the Arunachal Amateur Boxing Association (AABA) and the sports department to discuss and recommend venues for creation of boxing rings to the state government.

Khandu suggested that “universities and colleges may be selected where boxing rings can be developed that would cater to a maximum number of budding pugilists.”

Welcoming all the participants, technical officers and officials of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) to Arunachal Pradesh, Khandu expressed hope that they would take back fond memories and become goodwill ambassadors of the frontier state.

The CM said that this year alone, Arunachal has hosted one international table tennis championship, one national curling event, “and now this national-level boxing championship.”

“This signifies that Arunachal Pradesh is marching ahead in the sporting field,” he added.

Khandu said that there is immense potential in the youths of the country.

“With the backing of proper result-centric policies by the central government, the sporting graph of India has shot up to the top level. Arunachal Pradesh too is benefiting from these policies,” he said.

He gave the example of establishment of five centres of excellence for boxing, weightlifting, wushu, taekwondo and archery at the Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy (SLSA) in Chimpu, and said that “these have offered opportunities to young sportspersons to excel at the highest levels.”

“I am happy to inform that the Centre has approved establishment of one more centre of excellence here for hockey,” Khandu added.

Admitting that most of these games may be new to Arunachal, Khandu assured that the youths of the state are fast learners and within the next few years, they would be competing at all levels.

The CM reiterated the commitment of the state government to give top priority to games and sports and informed that one more sports academy, similar to the SLSA, is being established in Changlang to nurture young talents from eastern Arunachal.

Hailing the boxing championship being organised here as “one of the best in terms of the record number of pugilists participating” – total 367 – Khandu expressed optimism that “the budding boxers of the state would draw huge inspiration from it.”

“Our boxers have participated at the highest levels and brought laurels. From here on, sky is the limit,” he said.

The inaugural ceremony was attended also by Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung, AOA president and Education Minister Taba Tedir, BFI secretary-general Hemanta Kumar Kalita, and officials of the AABA and the sports department.

The five-day championship is being organised by the AABA, under the aegis of the BFI, and with support from the sports department. (CM’s PR Cell)