Badminton tourney organised

DOIMUKH, 9 Jul: The Nangram Toglik Badminton Club (NTBC) organised its second ‘foundation day-cum-men’s doubles open badminton tournament’ (Chairman’s Cup) on 7 and 8 July.

Karli Poyom and Karri Poyom of Itanagar emerged champions of the tournament, while Diawang Lowang and Ongjong Chamchang stood second.

(Karli) Poyom was adjudged the best player of the tournament, while Marcus Gadi and Mardin Gadi walked away with the ‘fair play’ awards.

The prizes for the ‘best defender’ and the ‘best smasher’ went to Abhisekh Balo and Limi Riram, respectively.

The tournament was conducted under the supervision of Atol Bengia.

Thirty teams from the ICR took part in the event.

Rajiv Gandhi University Professor Tasi Kaye and the university’s Joint Registrar Dr Nani Tamang attended the event and spoke on the importance of sports.

NTBC chairman Nangram Toglik also spoke.