LAFPCL office inaugurated

MAHADEVPUR, 9 Jul: The office of the Lekang Agro Farmers Producers Company Limited (LAFPCL) was inaugurated by MLA Jummum Ete Deori here in Namsai district on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the company is important to facilitate better income for the producers. “It will help in procuring inputs and in turn marketing the produces in bulk,” the MLA said.

The LAFPCL is a registered company under the Small Farmer Agri Business Consortium of the central government. It aims to promote agricultural productivity and marketing, in addition to motivating small and marginal farmers to take up cultivation of cash crops.

Government officers and members of the company attended the programme. (DIPRO)