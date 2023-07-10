Fr Benny Varghese Edathattel declared bishop of Itanagar

ITANAGAR, 9 Jul: Pope Francis has appointed Fr Benny Varghese Edathattel, a priest of the Kohima (Nagaland) diocese, as the second bishop of Itanagar.

The letter from Rome in this regard was read out by Guwahati (Assam) archbishop John Mulachira in a gathering of priests, nuns and members of the Arunachal Pradesh Catholic Association (APCA) on 29 June.

This appointment follows the resignation of bishop John Thomas Kattrukuduyil from office on completion of 75 years of age.

Fr Edathattel was born in Njayappilly in Kothamangalam, Kerala, on 22 April, 1970. He completed his philosophical studies at the Salesian College in Dimapur, and his theological studies at the

Oriens Theological College, Shillong. He was ordained as a priest on 19 April, 1999.

“After a few years of pastoral experience, holding various offices, including that of secretary to the bishop of Kohima, for five years, he pursued his higher studies at East Asian Pastoral Institute, Manila, Philipines. He obtained diplomas in pastoral ministry and effective steward leadership. He also obtained a master’s degree in pastoral studies,” the APCA informed in a release, adding that he “also served as the parish priest of Kiphire, and as the principal of St Peter’s School, Kiphire, for five years.”

“Fr Edathattel brings with him a wealth of administrative skills and pastoral experience. The priests, religious, faithful of the diocese of Itanagar and the members of the APCA welcome him joyfully as their shepherd,” the release stated.