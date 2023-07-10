Explore local solutions in projects’ implementation: Guv

SEPPA, 9 Jul: “Local solutions must be explored and out-of-the-box ideas must be conceived to address the challenges in implementation of welfare programmes,” Governor KT Parnak said on Saturday.

Reviewing the central and state governments’ flagship programmes here in East Kameng district, the governor stressed on using the

latest technologies and community participation involving panchayat members in finding solutions to developmental challenges.

He emphasised on “automation of data at the department and district levels for better analysis, planning, implementation, monitoring and optimum use of resources,” and advised the officers to maintain database and information related to their activities, “which will be handy while placing demand for funds and while working on long-term and short-term goals.”

He asked the officers concerned to “ensure road connectivity during monsoon and consider installing state-of-the-art filtration plants for providing potable water for all.”

Expressing concern over the literacy and dropout rates in the district, Parnaik said that “the educated youths of the district and state must come back and serve the people to resolve the issue of shortage of doctors and teachers in the district.”

He also expressed concern over the drug abuse problem among the youths, and called for “long- and short-term action to eradicate the social menace.”

Stressing on proper solid waste management in the district, the governor suggested involving panchayat members, GBs and community leaders in cleanliness drives.

Local MLAs Mama Natung and Tapuk Taku were also present at the meeting.

Earlier, DC Sachin Rana, SP Rahul Gupta and HoDs apprised the governor of the progress of the welfare programmes and projects in the district, and the challenges faced in implementing them. (Raj Bhavan)