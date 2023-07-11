‘Borduria Got Talent’ organised

Lowangdong concerned over unchecked drugs problem in Arunachal

BORDURIA, 10 Jul: Chhophiak Lamra and Chhumsen Lamra were declared the winners of the ‘Borduria Got Talent’ contest in the grand finale held here in Tirap district on Sunday.

Wangkhin Lowang Medam and Rianlin Chetry won the first runners-up title, while Nopcha Lowang was adjudged the second runner-up.

Attending the function, Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Loqwangdong lauded the Borduria Fusion Band for organising the show themed ‘No Drugs, No Violence’.

Lowangdong said that “the drugs problem is spreading like wildfire in Arunachal Pradesh, and it is becoming a fundamental problem or issue of the government that needs immediate action in collaboration with all the stakeholders, like CBOs, NGOs, parents, youths, doctors, teachers and the general public.”

“It is very pathetic to see that, on every occasion, we read news headlines of arrests of drug peddlers, accidents due to drug abuse. As such, we should all take a solemn pledge not to allow drug menace to enter our beautiful society,” he said.

Lowangdong urged the youths to channelise their energy into sports and studies, and to practice yoga regularly to maintain good health.

He appealed to the youths to “take up positive steps towards controlling the drug menace in the society by organising awareness camps from time to time,” and urged the men to constitute vigilance committees in their colonies and villages and identify drug users to find a way to help them.

Borduria CO Lim Modi spoke on how drugs are “destroying Arunachal Pradesh,” and informed that Tirap and six other districts of the state are among the 375 worst drug-abuse affected districts in the country.

“But no one is taking it seriously,” the CO lamented.

Dr Thenyak Matey advised the villagers not to neglect the drug abusers but to “accept them as patients and take care of them, as they need the compassion of the parents, neighbours and society as a whole to bring them back to the mainstream.”

Dr Wanglit Mongchan spoke on the dangers of drug abuse among the youths and appealed to all to fight drugs.

He also advised the youths to avoid bad companions.

A skit on the theme ‘No Drugs & No Violence’ was also presented by members of the Borduria Youth Association. (DIPRO)