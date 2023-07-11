ZPC seeks subsidy through line depts

ITANAGAR, 10 Jul: Papum Pare Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) Nabam Yakum has appealed to the chief secretary to initiate measures to ensure that the fund allotment for subsidies to the farmers under schemes like the Aatmanirbhar Bagawani Yojana, the Aatmanirbhar Krishi Yojana, the Aatmanirbhar Matsya Palan Yojana, and the Aatmanirbhar Pashu Palan Yojana is released through the line departments.

In a letter to the chief secretary, the ZPC stated that, “in the previous two years, there has been much pressure on banks to release the subsidy to farmers under the aforementioned schemes.”

She claimed that “the farmers have to go from pillar to post to complete various formalities of the banks, which ultimately results in delay in beneficiaries’ selection process, release of government subsidy amount by the lead bank, and release of the subsidy amount by the banks, hampering the seasonal agriculture, horticulture, farming and allied sectors.”

“It is also learnt from reliable sources that some of the banks are asking for a 50 percent security deposit from the farmers instead of a 10 percent contribution as per the government guidelines.

“Therefore, the farmers have expressed their desire that the subsidy amount be released through the DHO, the DAO, the DVO and the DFDO concerned, while the loan part may be released by the banks concerned as per the guidelines,” she added.