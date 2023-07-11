Central reps visit village

SEPPA, 10 Jul: The union development ministry’s Northeastern Joint Secretary Anuradha S Chagti, and its business analyst Shivendra Singh visited Sangchu Sullung village in East Kameng district on 10 July to take stock of the saturation of model blocks and villages (SAMBHAV).

SAMBHAV is a mission-mode programme for selected districts where the DoNER ministry will develop pilot projects and identify services that can be uniformly made available to the village to ensure decent living of the residents in a time-bound manner.

The duo visited the anganwadi centre and the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya in Sangchu Sullung and interacted with the students, members of SHGs, and panchayat members.

Chayang Tajo ADC Biaro Sorum, Khenewa CO Nyalisa Raji, and HoDs were present during the visit. (DIPRO)