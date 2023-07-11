Counselling, felicitation progs

TEZU, 10 Jul: The All Mishmi Students’ Union (AMSU) conducted a career counselling programme alongside a felicitation programme for the meritorious students of the Mishmi belt here in Lohit district on Monday.

AMSU education secretary Resamso Chokwa awarded laptops and cash to the meritorious students of Class 10 CBSE, Class 12 (commerce), Class 12 (science), and Class 12 (humanities) exams.

DC Shasvat Saurabh, EE Sofreng Hakung, AE Jaki Tulang, 4 Madras Regiment Major Akhir kumar, and Joint Director of Medical Education Dr Sopai Towsik counselled the students during the programme.

“More than 800 students participated with parents,” the union informed in a release.