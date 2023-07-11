ROING, 10 Jul: A daylong free vaccination drive against rabies in canines was organised in Jia village here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Monday by AL Vets & Agro Solutions.

Kotborlego, an entrepreneur and owner of the pet and agro clinic, said that “rabies is a preventable zoonotic disease that causes tens of thousands of deaths every year all around the world.”

He said that the drive was an effort to sensitise the villagers to rabies, and added that he is looking forward to organising similar drives in other villages too.

As many as 197 dogs were vaccinated during the programme.