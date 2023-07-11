Cleanliness drive organised

ZIRO, 10 Jul: The Lower Subansiri district administration, with support from the UD&H department, Hapoli-based 60th Bn ITBP and the All Ziro Hapoli Youth Association (AZHYO), organised a cleanliness drive on the treasury office-Old Ziro stretch of the highway here on Monday.

Leading the drive, Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime said, “Ziro valley is frequented by many VIPs and tourists on regular basis. We should keep our valley clean and tidy, so that visitors leave Ziro with fond memories and refer other visitors to visit the valley.”

He urged the market committees of Ziro and Hapoli to organise cleanliness drives every fortnight.

The participants included 60th Bn ITBP Commander Shailendra Singh along with 50 jawans, workers of the UD&H department, and volunteers of the AZHYO. (DIPRO)