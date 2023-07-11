Tangam SC win summer cup soccer c’ship

TUTING, 10 Jul: Tangam Soccer Club (SC) won the 2nd Summer Cup Football Championship after beating Tuting Town Club via penalty shootout in the final match played here in Upper Siang district on Sunday.

The championship was organised by the Tuting Youth’s Welfare, in collaboration with the Tuting unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society (APWWS).

Kabang Sabnam of Tuting Town Club was adjudged the ‘best scorer’ of the tournament, while Annong Tamut of Tangam SC was adjudged the best player.

Tenzing Pasang of Tuting Town Club was declared the best goalkeeper, and Katem Dugbang was adjudged ’emerging player’.

Obang Panor, who led his team Friends Putters into the semifinal stage, was recognised as the best coach.

During the valedictory function, Tuting ZPM Tachik Duggong stressed on the importance of games and sports “as a career field,” and informed the youths about the sports quota in government departments for meritorious sportsperson.

Tuting-Singga-Gelling Child Development Project Officer Tupi Bagra, who sponsored the tournament, urged the youths to “focus on education, games and sports, rather than engaging in drugs activities.”

Among others, Bogun Bokan Welfare Society president Mukut Lonchung, and Tuting unit APWWS president Dichen Apang and its general secretary Ticheng Jamoh witnessed the final match.

Upper Siang District Students’ Union president Kamin Bomong sponsored the ‘fair play’ award.