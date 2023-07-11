AR convenes security coordination meet

KHONSA, 10 Jul: The Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR) convened a security coordination meeting with village leaders, shopkeepers and transport and taxi owners at the battalion’s headquarters here in Tirap district on Monday.

Chairing the meeting, Battalion Commandant Col Aman Ahluwalia appealed to the civilians to “cooperate with the security forces in maintaining peace,” and stressed on the role of “key village appointments as custodians of peace and tranquillity in their villages.”

The participants were apprised of the apparatus in place to provide them with holistic security by the security forces.

The commandant also highlighted the general situation in the district, as well as the concerns of the local village leaders and the business community regarding unlawful activities of insurgents, such as extortion, kidnapping, insurgent recruitment, and other nefarious activities.

He thanked the village leaders and the business owners for their wholesome support to the security forces and to the government officials.

He also highlighted “the importance of a progressive community in denying insurgents space to carry out antinational activities,” and urged the villagers to “stand against drugs and violence and ensure that correct guidance is provided to the youths of their villages to become better citizens.”

He also dwelt on the developmental activities carried out in the region under the military civic action schemes of the AR.

All the participants expressed unity against insurgency, and expressed their allegiance to the security forces in the district.

Around 150 people, including village leaders from 38 villages, shopkeepers, business owners, and truck and taxi owners, attended the meeting.

Officials of the Tirap police were also present. (DIPRO)