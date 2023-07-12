DCM attends GST Council meeting

NEW DELHI, 11 Jul: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, along with the state’s Tax & Excise Secretary YW Ringu, Tax & Excise Commissioner Lobsang Tsering, and GST state nodal officer Tapas Dutta attended the 50th GST Council meeting held here on Tuesday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began the proceedings “by releasing a special cover and customised myStamp,” the DCM’s PR Cell informed in a release.

“The major agenda of the meeting were approval of the 49th GST Council meeting held in December, 2022; considering the recommendation of the Law Committee and the Fitment Committee; bringing out amendment in the GST rules; and bringing casino, horse-racing and online games within the purview of GST,” the PR Cell informed, and added that “the DCM supported the proposal of the GSTC to include casino, horse-racing and online gaming in the tax bracket of 28 percent.”

“The 50th edition of the GST Council also deliberated on many other issues, such as change in tax rates, exemptions, and amendment of rules and administrative procedures. The council also discussed and finalised the constitution of a GST tribunal and its benches. On the subject, it was informed that Arunachal Pradesh would like to prefer to hear the appeals in the GSTAT Assam State Bench in the initial years,” it said.