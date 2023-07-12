Min seeks GoI’s support in making Arunachal hub of cold water fishery

MAHABALIPURAM, 11 Jul: Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture & Allied Departments Minister Tage Taki sought support from the government of India and the National Fisheries Development Board to make Arunachal “a hub of cold water fishery by upgrading the existing cold-water fisheries scientifically and promoting cold water as a profit-making venture.”

The minister said this while addressing a two-day ‘national fisheries summer meet-cum-start-up conclave’ from 10-11 July, which was convened by the union fisheries, animal husbandry & dairying ministry, in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu government, as part of the National Fish Farmers Day here.

Union Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala, along with a host of ministers from various states, besides the respective secretaries and senior officers, attended the meeting.

During the two-day meeting, discussions were held

on the potentials, shortcomings, and various interventions to augment the fisheries sector in the country.

Apart from policymakers, scientific fraternity and successful fish entrepreneurs also participated in the conclave.

Taki presented an overview of the fisheries sector of Arunachal and highlighted “the identified potential areas requiring intervention from the Centre in the form of resource, intellect, and logistical support to make the state a leading destination for inland fisheries sector.”

Taki also stressed on supporting small-scale fish farmers, formation of fishery cooperatives, and “assistance for fish feed.”

Later in the meeting, the union minister virtually interacted with Tage Richo, a fish entrepreneur from Ziro (Lower Subansiri) for promoting his ‘recreational fishery’, developed under the PMMSY, and expressed satisfaction over the success of the project.

The union minister assured to provide all possible assistance for the growth of the fisheries sector in Arunachal.