BJP Mahila Morcha organizes millet awareness prog

ITANAGAR, 12 Jul: The state BJP Mahila Morcha observed millet month by organizing an awareness programme on millet, its cultivation and nutritional values at the party headquarters here on Wednesday.

State Mahila Morcha team also prepared various items like, cakes, bhujia, momos, pakoras, kheer, halwa etc. made from millets and served the items to the people.

Speaking about the nutritional values of millet, state BJP Mahila Morcha president Higio Aruni said that millets contain protein, calcium and other essential minerals.

The party’s state vice president Tarh Tarak, general secretary Nalong Mize, spokesperson Techi Necha and other party workers attended the programme.