Agri dept provides tractors to farmers

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 12 Jul: The sub-divisional agriculture office here in Changlang district provided new tractors to six farmers on Wednesday under the Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojana (ANKY), based on a financial breakup comprising 45 percent loan amount, 45 percent subsidy and 10 percent contribution by the farmers.

Local MLA and civil supplies minister Kamlung Mossang handed over the keys to the farmers during a function held at the circuit house here.

Addressing the participants, Mossang said that “the motive of the government behind providing farm machineries under the ANKY is to uplift the farming community,” and advised the beneficiaries to “make the best possible use of the asset in a commercial way by developing and accelerating” their agricultural activities.

The minister urged the farmers to “repay the loan amount on time and build a strong bond with all financial institutions,” so that they may avail loans when sought for any venture.

Since Miao area is feasible for cash crop cultivation, Mossang advised the farmers to take up agriculture and horticulture as “money-spinning ventures and contribute to the country’s GDP.”

SBI branch manager Rakesh Baruah apprised the farmers of the nature of bank loans and mode of payment.

Sub-divisional agriculture officer Lemhap Taiju said that “the government’s motto behind launching this centrally-sponsored scheme is to boost the agriculture sector and make farmers self-reliant by earning with dignity and enhance their social as well as economic status.”