Training on dry flower-making inaugurated

ZIRO, 12 Jul: A capacity building training programme on dry flower-making for the artisans of Lower Subansiri district was inaugurated by Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Bamin Nime at Lempia Weaving Centre here on Wednesday.

Sponsored under CSR initiative of NEDFI, the training programme is being organized by (NE-SHILP) in association with Lempia Women Welfare Society.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC urged the women of the district to acquire skills, and earn livelihoods at par with men and also generate employment for other women of the district.

“Skill is the key in today’s world and one needs to be skilled in whatsoever profession be it weaver, plumber, electrician or driver,” he said, while urging the weavers to excel in their chosen field and to create a better market at Ziro valley for the locals and tourists alike.

Later, the DC distributed certificates to the trainees of the recently conducted capacity building training programme on Mima Grass Based Crafts, which was held from 26 June to 10 July.

Assistant director textiles and handicrafts Toko Oki and officials from NEDFI, Guwahati, Assam also attended the programme.