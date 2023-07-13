Tobacco products seized, shopkeepers fined

ZIRO, 12 Jul: Lower Subansiri district administration along with police seized a large quantity of cigarettes and other banned tobacco products from various shops operating near educational institutes in Hapoli town on Tuesday.

The section 6(B) of COTPA, 2003 prohibits the sale of tobacco products within a 100 yard area of educational institutions. It is a punishable offence under section 24 of the Act, entailing a fine of Rs. 200.

Altogether 24 shops were found violating the Act and a fine of Rs. 4800 were realized from them.

The raid was conducted under supervision of town magistrate Amina Nabam and district programme officer (NTCP/NVD) Dr. Subu Habung.

During the raid, defaulting shopkeepers were issued stern warning to desist from selling these banned products and repeat offenders were made to give an undertaking that their trading license would be seized in case they are found to be selling these banned products again.

Appreciating the efforts of the team, Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Bamin Nime urged them to remain vigilant and conduct similar raids in and around all the educational institutions in Ziro-Hapoli townships to purge the surroundings of the educational institutions from tobacco and other banned substances. (DIPRO)