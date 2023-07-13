Meet on climate change & human health held

PASIGHAT, Jul 12: A meeting of the district level task force on ‘climate change and human health’ was held here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

Chairing the meeting, East Siang DC Tayi Taggu said that effects of climate change on human health are increasingly a matter of global concern, which needs to be addressed.

During the meeting every member of the DTF from various departments shared their ideas to mitigate the ill effects of climate change.

The district agriculture officer spoke on the ill effects of weedicides and pesticides, which badly affects the soil quality and cause various health problems.

PHE EE said that deforestration is taking away drinking water sources.

DMO Dr. Radesh Tatan, DDMO, DVO, district transport officer and district epidemiologist (IDSP-DSU) also spoke.

Earlier, district nodal officer for NPCCHH Dr. Tarik Talom gave a presentation on climate change and human health, the roles and responsibilities of the stakeholders. (DIPRO)