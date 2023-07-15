Kontom Loku festival celebrated

NEW SUBING, 14 Jul: Kontom Loku festival of the Nocte community was celebrated with traditional fervour in New Subing village in Tirap district on Friday.

Attending the festivity, DoTCL Minister Wangki Lowang said, “Apart from their major festival Cholu Loku, the Noctes of Tirap district have been celebrating Kontom Loku since ages. Kontom Loku is celebrated in July after the harvesting of millet crop.”

“Our boys and girls wear traditional attires and prepare ourselves for prayer, while only the boys and male members go to offer prayer to the Vilong/Talong and pray for good health, peace, prosperity and wellbeing of all human beings on earth. This festival will continue for four days,” he said.

Various local leaders, besides PRI members, the chiefs of New Subing and Ngong Khu villages, and others joined the festivity.