E/Kameng police strengthened by fmr SP’s initiatives

SEPPA, 16 Jul: The East Kameng police have installed 32 CCTV cameras, including eight automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, in Seppa, Bana and Lumdung, under the department’s ‘Nigrani’ project.

The project, which had been launched by erstwhile

SP Rahul Gupta during his tenure, became functional on 7 July this year.

A centralised command room for all 32 cameras has been set up at the SP office, and the staffers of the computer cell have been trained to handle the setup. Besides, iron covers have been installed to protect the cameras from miscreants.

The project will help improve safety and security in the town; reduce crimes against women in public places; assist the police in solving property crimes; and monitor public gatherings that might create unlawful situations, particularly during the upcoming elections.

The cameras will also help in monitoring the activities of the policepersons, such as checking at check gates, nakas and patrolling, and eliminating corrupt activities by the staffers during the checking process.

The ANPR cameras will help the traffic police in identifying violators of traffic rules, and also help in fighting crimes and extortionist elements.

SP Gupta also contributed towards improving the police infrastructure in Seppa with the construction of a ‘nirbheek’ gym and a ‘prabodhan’ library.

It was under his leadership that the police here cracked the armed robbery involving Rs 40 lakhs from an ATM in town.

Gupta also initiated the ‘Ek Nayi Disha’ awareness programme with regard to drugs, cyber crimes and road safety.

Moreover, he focused on career counselling for students under the ‘Unnati’ programme.

“With his last project of CCTV cameras, he has left East Kameng police a stronger force and the district a safer place for development and tourism,” SP (i/c) Matin Ratan said. (DIPRO)